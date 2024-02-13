WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,566 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,270,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 326,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

HOPE opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

