WBI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sinclair worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sinclair stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

See Also

