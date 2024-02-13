WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 502.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.