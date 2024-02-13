WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wedbush cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.