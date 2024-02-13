Wealth Alliance Acquires New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.