Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE TRI opened at $154.56 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $159.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.