Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. 5,100,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,518,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

