Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 210.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

