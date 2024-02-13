WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share.

WESCO International Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of WCC opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.