Wildcat Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,412,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 8.9% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

FYBR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 483,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

