Wildcat Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Snowflake makes up 0.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after buying an additional 527,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.61. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,672 shares of company stock worth $127,011,430 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

