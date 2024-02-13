WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.87

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.87 and last traded at $99.55, with a volume of 183578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,342,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,838,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

