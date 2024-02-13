Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 763,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

