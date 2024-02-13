Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
NYSE:WH opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
