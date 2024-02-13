Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $128.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,305,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 504,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

