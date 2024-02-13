XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 6,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 2,308.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

