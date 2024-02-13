Yandex (YNDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX stock remained flat at $18.94 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Yandex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yandex by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.