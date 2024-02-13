Yandex (YNDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

Yandex Price Performance

Yandex stock remained flat at $18.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Yandex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $193,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.