Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 8,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yum China by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $54,156,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.