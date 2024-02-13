Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

ZTS stock opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

