Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.74 to $5.84 EPS.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.06.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

