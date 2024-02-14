11,394 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

