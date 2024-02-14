155 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.71. 95,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.