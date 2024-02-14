20,874 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 104.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 124,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,905. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

