30,820 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 487,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 28,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Ares Management stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.