3,407 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,559,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

