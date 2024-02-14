4,566 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

