595 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

SRE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 62,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

