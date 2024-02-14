7,967 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

