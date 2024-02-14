Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.96. Abacus Life shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,707 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

