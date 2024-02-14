Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.32 EPS.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 152,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

