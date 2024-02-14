Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.95. The stock had a trading volume of 617,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,931. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

