ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $14.90.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
