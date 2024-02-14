Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

