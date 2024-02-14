ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.43

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1066359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.