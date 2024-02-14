Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Down 0.3 %

Airgain stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

