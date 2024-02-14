Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.21 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $47.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00080351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00019737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,048,441,887 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

