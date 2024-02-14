Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.94% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.84.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.14. 45,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,369. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $148.10 and a one year high of $225.22.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.