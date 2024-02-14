Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046,389 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $131,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

