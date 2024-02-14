American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 104,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,284. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

