American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $73.28 and last traded at $72.11, with a volume of 1116372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.
The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 250,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.