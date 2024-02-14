American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $73.28 and last traded at $72.11, with a volume of 1116372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 250,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

