Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys 55,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 2.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,439,562. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

