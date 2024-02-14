Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 48,260 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 48,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. DHT accounts for about 0.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DHT by 3,696.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
DHT Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 511,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.13.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
DHT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
