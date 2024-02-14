Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 23,170 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the quarter. Valaris accounts for 2.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,211,000 after acquiring an additional 155,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Valaris by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,792,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 216,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,624. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

