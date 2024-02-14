Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

