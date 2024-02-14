Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 303 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.