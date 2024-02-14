Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average is $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.