Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

