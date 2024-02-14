Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 152,793 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 200,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,476,419.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 27,500 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,224.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRC Stock Performance

BRC Profile

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

