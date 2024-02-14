Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

