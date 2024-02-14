Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
